Busta Rhymes Calls Former Assistant’s Assault Allegations “An Attempted Shake-Down”

Busta Rhymes has denied the allegations made by his former assistant, Dashiel Gables, who filed a federal lawsuit earlier this week. Gables accused Rhymes, whose real name is Trevor Smith, of assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and several labor law violations. In a statement, Rhymes said, “I have been made aware of the claims made by Dashiel Gables, and I completely and categorically deny these allegations.” He explained that Gables briefly assisted him, but it “did not work out,” and Gables is now “manufacturing claims” against him in an attempt to “attack and damage” his reputation.

Gables claimed in the lawsuit that Rhymes “routinely degraded, screamed at and made unreasonable demands” of him and other employees. Gables alleged that on January 10, 2025, Rhymes punched him in the face twice after Gables was using his phone to text his daughter. Rhymes denied these claims and stated he is preparing a countersuit, asserting that this is “an attempted shake-down by a disgruntled former assistant.” Rhymes expressed confidence that “the truth will prevail” in this dispute. (THR)