Busta Rhymes Will Be Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Busta Rhymes will be honored by receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony set to take place on Friday afternoon (August 1) in Los Angeles. The event will feature guest speakers LL Cool J, Chris Rock, and Chuck D, with radio host Big Boy emceeing. Reflecting on his illustrious hip-hop career in an interview segment on CBS Mornings on Monday (July 28), Busta called the recognition “divine timing,” while adding, “Thirty-five years of professional recording is a long earning of my rite to passage. I’m just glad they decided it’s time for me.” Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said Busta’s star “will stand as a testament to his lasting impact on hip-hop music and how important it is to the American culture.” Alongside this recognition, Busta is preparing to release his 12th studio album, Vengeance, this September, and stars in the upcoming The Naked Gun reboot. (Billboard)