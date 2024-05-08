Camila Cabello Announces New Collaboration With Lil Nas X, “He Knows”

Getty Images

After sharing details of her forthcoming new album, C,XOXO, earlier this week, Camila Cabello has now revealed that the record will feature a new collaboration with Lil Nas X titled, “He Knows.” The track is set to drop on Friday, May 10, in advance of the album’s release date of June 28. The former Fifth Harmony singer shared the announcement of “He Knows” via an Instagram post featuring a photo of Lil Nas X embracing Cabello with a sparkling set of bejeweled fingernails, which was presumably taken at the Met Gala on Monday. The caption to the post reveals the title of the collaboration and the song’s release date, and potentially some of the lyrics as well: “SHE’S A PROVOCATEUR, DANCEFLOOR CONNOISSEUR HE KNOWS FT @LILNASX FRIDAY.” (Billboard)