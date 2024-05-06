Home » R&B News » Camila Cabello Shares Release Date And Details For Her New Album

Camila Cabello has announced that her new album, C,XOXO, is set to be released on June 28. Following the great reception of her recent single, “I LUV IT,” which featured a guest appearance by Playboi Carti, the former Fifth Direction singer has shared the release date and album art for her fourth record via an Instagram post. C,XOXO will arrive a little over two years after Cabello’s 2022 LP, Familia, which featured the singles “Don’t Go Yet” and the Ed Sheeran-assisted “Bam Bam,” and reached No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart following its release. (Rolling Stone)

