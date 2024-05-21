Cam’ron’s Appearance On CNN To Discuss Diddy Was A Comical Disaster

Getty Images

CNN had an on-air interview with Cam’ron on Monday night in hopes that the Harlem rapper would provide some insight into Diddy’s ongoing physical abuse controversy. The cable network got a whole lot more than they bargained for, as Cam’ron routinely evaded giving specific answers to Abby Phillips’ questions, as the CNN host grew more perplexed and annoyed as the messy interview went on. Cam’ron only had this to say about Diddy’s recent public apology video, “The apology ain’t for me to decide, it’s Cassie… he ain’t do nothin’ to me.”

He then proceeded to slug a pre-sex energy drink while saying, “Sorry, I’m going to get some cheeks after this.” Cam’ron also ridiculed CNN for booking the interview, “Who the talent agent for this joint? You think I be sitting around watching what Diddy do? Who booked me for this joint?” (Uproxx)