Candace Owens Hit With $20 Million Lawsuit

Conservative pundit Candace Owens has been hit with a $20 million defamation lawsuit. According to The Hill, Kimberly Klacik, a black women who ran for office in Maryland, filed the suit, accusing Owens of making false statements about her and her lifestyle, including alleged comments about Klacik losing out on a book deal and backing out of fundraising opportunities with Owens.

Klacik also has accused Owens of also making false claims about her being a madame of a strip club that her husband reportedly owns as well as misappropriating campaign funds. Although Klacik has denied the allegations about her character, she claims Owens has damaged her reputation. In a video reportedly shared to Instagram, Owens stated that Klacik was guilty of “money laundering, tax fraud and campaign fraud.”

Klacik's attorney Jacob Frenkel said in a statement, “Baseless character assassination has no place in political dialogue. The defendant chose to use her huge social media platform to attack a respected Baltimore political figure; we are using the proper forum — the power of the courts — to respond. The detail in Ms. Klacik’s lawsuit speaks for itself.”

Klacik also claimed that her team has tried to get in contact with Owens several times but to no avail.

Owens responded to the suit via Twitter, saying, “LOLLL crying laughing emojis Kimberly Klacik is a former stripper fraud who has me blocked on EVERY social media account since I exposed her shady FEC filings. She launched an obviously frivolous lawsuit (read it) about me calling her a 'madame' to distract/avoid questions about her FEC filings.”