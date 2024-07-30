Home » R&B News » Cardi B Dismisses Rumor That She Can No Longer Afford Her Atlanta Home With Offset

A rumor recently spread online that Cardi B couldn’t afford the Atlanta home that she shares with her husband Offset, with people claiming that the rappers were struggling to make monthly payments on their mansion. Cardi B quickly and emphatically shut down that social media noise as only Cardi can. In a response to a since deleted post on X that claimed that Cardi B’s home was “facing foreclosure,” the rapper fired back, “LMAOOO You bum b**ches wish… me and offset bought that house in 2019 for 5 million now it’s worth 7. Check the Atlanta market. And no, we not selling it… and if I ever sold it I would just sell my part to Offset since he loves Atlanta. Throwing salt on my home? Hating bad.”

Shortly thereafter, Cardi was still fuming, writing on X “Anyways. LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO it’s a lot of reality checks circling around.” The rumors were still on her mind the following day, with Cardi sharing a video showing off her lavish surroundings, bragging, “Good morning from my second home!” (Billboard)

