Cardi B Makes History At The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Although she didn't attend the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards, Cardi B made history during the event, which aired last night (October 5th). Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion were the top winners. They each won three awards for their hit "WAP," including "Song of the Year," "Best Hip Hop Video," and "Best Collaboration."

This makes Cardi the first female artist to win best hip hop video twice. She won two years ago for “Money.”

This is the second year in a row that an all-female pairing has won best collaboration. “Savage” (remix) by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé won last year.

Lil Baby — who also was a no show, won hip-hop artist of the year for the first time. Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost took hip hop album of the year. He was also honored with the Rock The Bells cultural influence award. L.L. Cool J presented that honor.

Yung Bleu took home the award for best new hip hop artist.

HIGHLIGHTS

Hosts DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean of 85 South opened the show by creating the infamous club scene from Belly. DC Young Fly later paid tribute to Soulja Boy with a performance of "Crank Dat."

Big Daddy Kane paid tribute to his friend, hip hop icon Biz Markie. BET also took a moment to remember Michael K. Williams, who passed away last month at age 54.

Jermaine Dupri presented Nelly with the prestigious "I Am Hip Hop Award"

PERFORMANCES

Yung Thug and Gunna opened the show with "Tick Tock," "Too Easy" and "Ski."

Bia took the Hip Hop Awards stage for the first time with a sexy performance of “Whole Lotta Money” and "Bia Bia" with Lil Jon.

Baby Keem set the stage on fire with a performance of "Family Ties"

Latto gave a red hot showgirls themed performance of "Soufside" and "Big Energy."

Tobe Nwigwe bought the house down with an energetic performance of "Fye Fye" with Fat and Nel.

Isaiah Rashad performed "What U Sed" and "From the Garden" with Doechii and Kal Banx.

Nelly closed out the show with a medley of his hits, including "E.I.," "Country Grammar," "Air Force Ones," "Dillema, " "Flap Your Wings," "Hot in Herre" and more.

2021 BET HIP HOP AWARD WINNERS

Hip hop album of the year

Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, The Creator



Song of the year

“WAP,” Produced by Ayo & Keyz (Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

Hip hop artist of the year

Lil Baby



Best hip hop video

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”



Best new hip hop artist

Yung Bleu

Best collaboration

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”



Best duo or group

Lil Baby & Lil Durk



Best live performer

Tyler, the Creator



Lyricist of the year

J. Cole



Best international flow

Little Simz (UK)



Video director of the year

Missy Elliott



DJ of the year

DJ Scheme



Producer of the year

Hit-Boy



Hustler of the year

Saweetie



Best hip hop platform

Genius



Sweet 16: best featured verse

Jay-Z, “What It Feels Like” (Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z)



Impact track

Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z, “What It Feels Like”



I Am Hip Hop award

Nelly



Rock the Bells cultural influence award

Tyler, The Creator

SOUND

In clip 9, Erica Banks performs on the Cypher:

["22 with another M . . . on them beats too."] SOUNDCUE (:40 OC . . . on them beats too.)

In clip 10, Fivio Foreign performs on the cyper:

["First off, moment of silence for Pop . . .bottles in the section."] SOUNDCUE (:52 OC . . . bottles in the section)

In clip 11, Tyler, The Creator accepts the Culture Influence Award:

["I definitely think I created my own path but it's people who allowed me to understand that I can do that. Who laid the blueprint. . . I wouldn't here . .. without the Q-Tips, The Andre 3000s, the Chad Hugos, The Pharrells The Kanye Wests, The Missy Elliots who no one ever brings up . . Busta Rhymes, the Hype Williams . . . I appreciate you guys so much for opening the doors and throwing the key. . . Even LL , the speech he gave me back there. Beautiful."] SOUNDCUE (1:07 OC . . . back there. beautiful)

In clip 12, Isaiah Rashad performs “Wat U Sed” and “From The Garden”"

["Trick can I break you off . . fights in the club. Aye."] SOUNDCUE(:32 OC . . . in the club Aye)

In clip 13, Lakeyah performs on the Cypher:

["Yeah, I got on in 2020 . . . on God."] SOUNDCUE (:40 OC . . . on God)

In clip 14, Kid Kenn performs on the Cypher:

["I'm the Kid Kenn, I don't play around . . . Stay on your knees. Hmm."] SOUNDCUE: (39 OC . . . your knees.hmm.)

In clip 15, Tyler The Creator wins Hip Hop Album of the Year for "Call Me If You Get Lost":

["F*ck yeah. . . rap music man! . . . Skin looking crazy. I look great. Two in a row. Thank you to Lupe. Thank you to Wayne. Thank you to Jay. Thank you to . . . I love rap music. I'm so hype. I love everybody here. Thank you very much!"] SOUNDCUE (:19 OC . . . you very much)

In clip 16, Nelly accepts the I Am Hip Hop Award:

["Just to be clear, I never had a co-sign. . . . Nobody gave me a feature. Nobody put a chain around my neck. I got thrown in the deep end and was told the swim. And we here today. And I always wanna thank BET for allowing Nelly the honor and the pleasure of being visual on their platform. And to be full circle,my homie came out here, my OG, LL. And let me tell you something, that guy! The influence that he put on Nelly was incredible because all up until L, I thought you had to be a certain way to be a rapper . . . . I never looked at rap a certain way until that man . . . and then I was like 'who I think I could do that.' So much so that I started jacking a lot of sh*t from him. But we talked about it and he forgives me, so."] SOUNDCUE (1:06 OC . . . forgives me so)

In clip 16, Nelly performs "Hot In Herre":

["I was look good gracious . . . let it hang all out."] SOUNDCUE (1:11 OC . . . hang all out)

2021 BET AWARDS Nelly performs “Hot In Herre” : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/10_oct/BETHIPHOPAWARDS2021_NellyPerformsHotInHerre.mp3

2021 BET HIP HOP AWARDS Baby Keem performs Jump 2 : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/10_oct/2021_BET_HIP_HOP_AWARDS_Baby_Keem_performs_Jump_2.mp3

2021 BET HIP HOP AWARDS Bia performs Whole Lotta Money : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/10_oct/2021_BET_HIP_HOP_AWARDS_Bia_performs_Whole_Lotta_Money.mp3

2021 BET HIP HOP AWARDS Big Daddy Kane pays tribute to Biz Markie : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/10_oct/2021_BET_HIP_HOP_AWARDS_Big_Daddy_Kane_pays_tribute_to_Biz_Markie.mp3

2021 BET HIP HOP AWARDS Cypher Tierra Whack : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/10_oct/2021_BET_HIP_HOP_AWARDS_Cypher_Tierra_Whack.mp3

2021 BET HIP HOP AWARDS Isaiah Rashad performs Wat U Sed and From The Garden : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/10_oct/BETHIPHOPAWARDS2021_IsaiahRashadPerforms.mp3

2021 BET HIP HOP AWARDS Kid Kenn performs on the Cypher #3 : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/10_oct/BETHIPHOPAWARDS2021_KidKenn_Cypher.mp3

2021 BET HIP HOP AWARDS Lakeyah performs on the Cypher #3 : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/10_oct/BETHIPHOPAWARDS2021_Lakeyah_Cypher.mp3

2021 BET HIP HOP AWARDS Latto performs Big Energy : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/10_oct/2021_BET_HIP_HOP_AWARDS_Latto_performs_Big_Energy.mp3

2021 BET HIP HOP AWARDS Nelly accepts the I Am Hip Hop Award : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/10_oct/BETHIPHOPAWARDS2021_NellyAcceptsIAmHipHopAward.mp3

2021 BET HIP HOP AWARDS Tobe Wingwe performs Fye Fye : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/10_oct/2021_BET_HIP_HOP_AWARDS_Tobe_Wingwe_performs_Fye_Fye.mp3

2021 BET HIP HOP AWARDS Tyler The Creator wins Hip Hop Album of the Year for “Call Me If You Get Lost” : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/10_oct/BETHIPHOPAWARDS2021_TylerTheCreatorWinsBestHopHopAlbumAward.mp3

2021 BET HIP HOP AWARDS Tyler, The Creator accepts the Culture Influence Award : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/10_oct/BETHIPHOPAWARDS2021_TylerTheCreatorAcceptsCulturalInfluenceAward.mp3

2021 BET HIP HOP AWARDS Young Thug and Gunna open the show with a performance of Ski : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/10_oct/2021_BET_HIP_HOP_AWARDS_Young_Thug_and_Gunna_open_the_show_with_a_performance_of_Ski.mp3

2021 BET HIP HOP AWARDS Yung Bleu wins Best New Hip Hop Artist : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/10_oct/2021_BET_HIP_HOP_AWARDS_Yung_Bleu_wins_Best_New_Hip_Hop_Artist.mp3

2021 BET HIP HOP AWARDS: Cypher #3 Erica Banks : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/10_oct/BETHIPHOPAWARDS2021_EricaBanksFinal_Cypher.mp3