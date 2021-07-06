Cardi B Nudged Into Outlining Plans For Sophomore Album

PRPhotos.com

Cardi B has been talking about her next album for 3 years now. And after a podcast host said that “Y’all are never getting Cardi B album again,” she spoke out.

After a fan retweeted the podcast, Cardi B retaliated on Twitter. She posted: “Watch when I push out this baby. Wait 6 months, go to Colombia get a lipo, breast reduction, learn how to pole dance again, learn how to play spade and get my political science degree and pop out with my album. Yeup he going to wrong muahaha.”

Judging by the timeline she gave in the tweet, her next album would be sometime in 2022.

