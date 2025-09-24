Cardi B Records Train Etiquette And Safety Announcements For New York Subway System

Cardi B has partnered with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to record a series of public service announcements for the New York subway system. The Bronx-born rapper’s distinctive voice will be broadcast across train and subway platforms to promote safe and respectful mass transit behavior. Infusing her characteristic Bronx attitude, Cardi’s PSAs address proper etiquette, urging riders to pay fares by snapping, “These trains don’t move without you. So make sure you pay that fare and keep it real.” She also warns against the dangerous trend of subway surfing, which caused six fatalities in 2023, by cautioning riders, “Stop subway surfing. Ride safe, keep it cute, and keep it moving.” This MTA collaboration follows the release of Cardi’s long-awaited second album, Am I the Drama?, and her recent announcement that she and boyfriend Stefon Diggs are expecting a baby, which will be the fourth child for the 32-year-old hip-hop star. (Rolling Stone)