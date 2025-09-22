Cardi B Replaces The Weeknd On The Global Citizen Festival Lineup

On Monday (September 22), event organizers announced that Cardi B will replace The Weeknd at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City on Saturday (September 27). Cardi, who just dropped her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, on Friday (Sept. 19), joins a star-studded lineup that includes Shakira, Tyla, Ayra Starr, and Mariah the Scientist, with ambassador Hugh Jackman hosting the event. The Weeknd released this statement explaining his absence: “I regret to share that, due to personal reasons, I am unable to perform at Global Citizen. Thank you to my fans for taking action with them, as I believe in their mission deeply.” While Cardi shared her excitement about joining the lineup by writing : “I can’t wait to be home in New York, and to bring my new songs and all the DRAMA to the Global Citizen Festival. I’m so proud to support such an important cause.” Tickets to the festival are free and can be earned through the Global Citizen app by taking action on worldwide poverty issues, with the event set to stream live across multiple platforms. (Variety)