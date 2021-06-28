Cardi B Reveals Second Pregnancy At The 2021 BET Awards

PRPhotos.com

Last night (June 27th) was the 2021 BET Awards and although Megan Thee Stallion was the big winner of the night, the big news was that Cardi B revealed that she was pregnant with her second child with husband Offset. The rapper performed “Type Sh*t ” with Migos and came on stage showing off her growing baby bump. Cardi and Offset welcomed their first child, Kulture Kiari in 2018.

In addition to the big news, Cardi also took home Video of the Year for her hit “W.A.P” with Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan also took home two more awards, Best Female Artist and The Viewers Choice Award for “Savage” featuring Beyonce.

Other winners include Jazmine Sullivan, who took home the trophy for Album of The Year for “Heaux Tales,” Lil Baby, who won Best Male Hip Hop Artist and H.E.R., who won Best Female R&B/Pop Artist for the first time. Silkk Sonic won Best Group, while Giveon won the trophy for Best New artist.

HIGHLIGHTS

Other big moments from the show included host Taraji P. Henson giving props to Black women throughout the broadcast and dressing up as some of the most influential Black women, including Erykah Badu and more.

Lil Nas X shocked the crowd during his performance of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” where he kissed a male dancer on stage.

Monie Love, Rapsody, Lil Kim and MC Lyte paid tribute to Queen Latifah, who was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. They performed “Ladies First” and U.N.I.T.Y.”

Griselda, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, The LOX, and Swizz Beatz paid tribute to DMX with “Get at Me Dog,” “Hood Blues” “Where The Hood At?” “Slippin,” “What’s My Name,” “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem,” ” Party Up (Up in Here)” and “The Prayer IV.”

RED CARPET

Best Dressed

Issa Rae: Classic. Timeless. Stunning. Zendaya: Zendaya was colorful, sexy and sleek in a Versace gown that paid tribute to the dress that Beyonce rocked at the 2003 BET Awards.

We're Not So Sure…

Lil Nas X: Lil Nas X was extra AF! Lil Baby: Lil Baby looked like he was on his way to Lenox Mall, but somehow it worked for him! Megan Thee Stallion: Meg does no wrong in our eyes and while her body is popping in this dress, issa no for us!

Worst Dressed

Chloe Bailey: We love Chloe but this outfit was not it! Lil Kim: Nah Kim! No! Just no! DaBaby: WTF do you have on Baby? Is that a yellow robe? City Girls: The young Queens of Miami did a little bit too much for us. Jennifer Hudson: Jennifer's dress was nice, but the wig was 1980s Whitney Houston realness.

PERFORMANCES

Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby opened the show with “We Win.” Migos tore the house down with a performance of “Straightenin” and “Type Sh*t” with Cardi B. DaBaby entertained the crowd with his hit “Ball If I Want To” H.E.R. showed off her skills on the drums and guitar during her performance of “We Made It” MoneyBagg Yo performed “Time Today” Megan Thee Stallion worked out her knees and the crowd during “Thot Sh*t” Tyler The Creator performed “Lumberjack” Jazmine Sullivan debuted her new song”Tragic” and bought out Ari Lennox for a performance of “Sit On It” Roddy Rich bought the West Coast flavor with a performance of “Late At Night” Silkk Sonic bought 70s soul to the stage with “Leave the Door Open” The City Girls had everyone on their feet with their performance of “Twerkulator.” DJ Khaled bought out Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Lil Durk for “Every Chance I Get” & “I Did It” Andra Day gave a soulful rendition of “Strange Fruit” & “Tigress & Tweed”

2021 BET AWARDS WINNERS LIST

Album of the year: Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan

Best female R&B / pop artist: H.E.R.

Best male R&B / pop artist: Chris Brown

Best female hip hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Best male hip hop artist Lil Baby

Best new artist: Giveon

Best collaboration: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Best group: Silk Sonic

Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award: Kirk Franklin – “Strong God”

BET HER award: SZA – “Good Days”

Viewer’s choice award: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”

Video of the year: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Best movie: Coming 2 America

Best actress: Andra Day

Best actor: Chadwick Boseman

Youngstars award: Marsai Martin

Sportswoman of the year award: Naomi Osaka

Sportsman of the year award: Lebron James

2021 BET AWARDS Andra Day performs “Strange Fruit” : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/06_jun/2021BETAWARDS_AndraDayPerformsStrangeFruit.mp3

2021 BET AWARDS Andra Day wins Best Actress : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/06_jun/2021_BET_AWARDS_Andra_Day_wins_Best_Actress.mp3

2021 BET AWARDS Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion wins Video of the Year for WAP : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/06_jun/2021_BET_AWARDS_Cardi_B_and_Megan_Thee_Stallion_win_Video_of_the_Year_for_WAP.mp3

2021 BET AWARDS City Girls perform Twerkulator : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/06_jun/citygirlstwerukaltor.mp3

2021 BET AWARDS DaBaby performs Ball If I Want To : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/06_jun/2021_BET_AWARDS_DaBaby_performs_Ball_If_I_Want_To.mp3

2021 BET AWARDS DMX tribute – Method Man – ‘Where My Dogs At?” : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/06_jun/2021BETAWARDS_MethodMan_DMXTribute.mp3

2021 BET AWARDS DMX tribute DMX tribute: Busta Rhymes, Swizz Beatz, the Lox, and more perform “Party Up”: : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/06_jun/DMXtribute_BET_partyup.mp3

2021 BET Awards DMX tribute: Michael K Williams: “Slippin,” Swizz Beatz and The Lox” “Ruff Ryders Anthem,” : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/06_jun/DMXtributeclip2BET.mp3

2021 BET AWARDS H.E.R. performs We Made It : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/06_jun/HERWEMADEIT.mp3

2021 BET AWARDS HER wins Best Female R&B/Pop artist : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/06_jun/2021_BET_AWARDS_HER_wins_Best_Female_R_and_B_Pop_artist.mp3

2021 BET AWARDS Jazmine Sullivan and Ari Lennox perform “On It” : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/06_jun/jazminesullivansitonitbet.mp3

2021 BET AWARDS Jazmine Sullivan wins Album of the year for “Heaux Tales” : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/06_jun/BETAWARDSJazmineSullivanWinsalbumoftheyear.mp3

2021 BET AWARDS Kirk and Lil Baby open the show with a performance of We Win : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/06_jun/2021_BET_AWARDS_Kirk_and_Lil_Baby_open_the_show_with_a_performance_of_We_Win.mp3

2021 BET AWARDS Lil Baby wins Best Male Hip Hop Artist : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/06_jun/LilBabybestmaleartist.mp3

2021 BET AWARDS Lil Kim performs U.N.I.T.Y : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/06_jun/2021BETAWARDS_LilKimPerformsUNITY.mp3

2021 BET AWARDS Lil Nas X performs “Montero” : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/06_jun/Lilnasxbetmontero.mp3

2021 BET AWARDS Megan Thee Stallion performs Thot Sh*t : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/06_jun/2021_BET_AWARDS_Megan_Thee_Stallion_performs.mp3

2021 BET AWARDS Megan Thee Stallion wins Best Female Hip Hop Artist : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/06_jun/betmegwinsbestfemaleartist.mp3

2021 BET AWARDS Megan Thee Stallion wins song of the year for “Savage (Remix)” : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/06_jun/2021BETAWARDS_MeganTheeStallionWinsSongOfTheYear.mp3

2021 BET AWARDS Monie Love and Rapsody perform “Ladies First” : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/06_jun/2021BETAWARDS_MonieLove_Rapsody_LadiesFirst.mp3

2021 BET AWARDS Pregnant Cardi B performs Type Sh*t with Migos : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/06_jun/2021_BET_AWARDS_Pregnant_Cardi_B_performs_with_Migos.mp3

2021 BET AWARDS Queen Latifah Accepts Lifetime Achievement Award : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/06_jun/2021BETAWARDS_QueenLatifahAcceptsLifetimeAchievementAward.mp3

2021 BET AWARDS Silk Sonic wins Best Group : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/06_jun/2021_BET_AWARDS_Silk_Sonic_wins_Best_Group.mp3

2021 BET AWARDS Silkk Sonic performs “Leave the Door Open : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/06_jun/silksonicleavedooropenbet.mp3

2021 BET AWARDS Taraji P Henson gives flowers to Maxine Waters : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/06_jun/2021_BET_AWARDS_Taraji_P_Henson_gives_flowers_to_Maxine_Waters.mp3

2021 BET AWARDS Taraji P Henson says the BET Awards will celebrate black women this year : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/06_jun/2021_BET_AWARDS_Taraji_P_Henson_says_the_BET_Awards_will_celebrate_black_women_this_year.mp3

2021 BET AWARDS Taraji P Henson says we are celebrating our edges tonight : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/06_jun/2021_BET_AWARDS_Taraji_P_Henson_says_we_are_celebrating_our_edges_tonight.mp3