Cardi B Reveals She Is Pregnant With Stefon Diggs’ Baby Ahead Of Album Release And First Arena Tour

During an interview segment on CBS Mornings on Wednesday (September 17), Cardi B announced that she is pregnant with her fourth child. “Yes, I am [pregnant]. I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” Cardi said, revealing her pregnancy with the NFL star. “I’m excited. I’m happy. I feel like I’m in a good space. I feel very powerful that I’m doing all this work.” In addition to being an expecting mother, the 32-year-old Grammy-winning rapper is preparing to release her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, on Friday (Sept. 19), and will launch her Little Miss Drama Tour in February. Already a mother of three with ex-husband Offset, Cardi insists she’ll be prepared for the upcoming live shows after the birth of her new baby. “I’m ready, even when I’m pregnant I’m very, very ready,” she said about gearing up for her first-ever arena tour. “As soon as I give birth, tour rehearsal stars. I don’t come from weak women.” (Billboard)