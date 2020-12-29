Cardi B Settles $30 Million Legal Battle With Former Manager

PRPhotos.com

Cardi B has finally put an end to a two-year, $30 million legal battle with her former manager Klenord 'Shaft' Raphael. It was dismissed with prejudice. Meaning that it cannot be brought back to court at any point in the future.

Shaft, who claimed he discovered her and secured her a spot on VH1's Love & Hip Hop, filed a $10 million breach of contract lawsuit against her in April of 2018. Among other things, he claimed that she abandoned their agreement in order to sign with another management company.

According to her countersuit, Shaft 'got a 20% commission,' but tried to seek even more commission off of Cardi's Sony Music publishing deal. Cardi says he demanded 50% of that deal. In addition, the suit states that he attempted to control aspects of her personal life, such as her romantic relationship with her current husband.

In the settlement, they both agreed to pay all of their own legal fees. When it was over, Cardi B posted on Twitter “Feels good to be free.”

