Cardi B’s “The Pleasure Principal” Sample Helps Janet Jackson Join Cher And Madonna In Hot 100 Five-Decade Club

Janet Jackson has now joined Cher and Madonna as the only women to score Billboard Hot 100 hits in five consecutive decades, thanks to her feature on Cardi B’s new song, “Principal,” which debuted at No. 92 on the chart dated October 4. The track, from Cardi B’s new No. 1 album, Am I the Drama?, samples Jackson’s “The Pleasure Principle,” which peaked at No. 14 in 1987, and was one of multiple hit singles from her 5x-platinum, Grammy-nominated album, Control. This current hit earns Jackson her first Hot 100 credit of the 2020s while extending her chart appearance history from the 1980s through today. The chart performance of Cardi’s new song is driven by nearly 5 million U.S. streams and radio play, and helps secure Jackson’s place alongside fellow pop legends Cher and Madonna, who have all had enduring commercial success spanning multiple decades. (Billboard)