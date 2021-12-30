Cardi Launches Reebok Fashion Collection

PRPhotos.com

Cardi B is launching a new collection of Reebok clothing and footwear, inspired by the bright, night lights of her hometown of New York City.

The sneaker promotion, called Let Me Be… In My World Nighttime, includes a metallic, classic leather shoe, as well as an entirely new apparel line-up.

In Cardi B style, the products are made of luxe materials and bright colors.

And they are available in nearly any size, for any age.

