Carmen Electra Says She And Ex Dennis Rodman Had Sex All Over Bulls Practice Facility

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Carmen Electra opened up about some of the crazy times she had with ex Dennis Rodman. She recounted one Sunday when Rodman decided he wanted to "surprise" her.

She said, "One day when the Bulls had an off day from practicing, Dennis said he had a surprise for me. He blindfolds me and we get on his motorcycle. When he finally takes my blindfold off, we’re standing at the Bulls practice facility, center court. It was crazy, like two kids in a candy store. We were eating Popsicles from the fridge and pretty much having sex all over the damn place—in the physical therapy room, in the weight room. Obviously on the court. … To be honest, I don’t think he’s ever worked out so hard in his life."

She also revealed that while they were in Vegas, the Bulls sent Michael Jordan to find Rodman and he went to their hotel room. She hit because she didn't want Jordan to see her naked.

TONI BRAXTON DENIES DATING DENNIS RODMAN

Meanwhile, days after the third and fourth episode of The Last Dance aired, Toni Braxton took to social media to clarify that she never dated Rodman, they simply took a photo at the VMAs. She posted a pic of herself and Rodman, along with the caption, "IEven though @dennisrodman was kinda hot in the 90s, I never dated Dennis Rodman. We were at the VMAs. #TheLastDance." When a fan said that he looked scary in the pic, she said, "No no! He was cool! We presented somebody!"