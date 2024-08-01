Home » R&B News » Carrie Underwood Replacing Katy Perry As Judge On ‘American Idol’

In 2005, Carrie Underwood was the winner on American Idol’s 4th Season. That achievement launched the career of the multiple Grammy-winning country superstar. Now Underwood is set to return to familiar territory, as she is replacing Katy Perry as a judge on the upcoming season of American Idol. In an Instagram video announcing the news, young clips of Underwood were featured from her time on the show, captioned by: “🌟CARRIE🌟 From #AmericanIdol hopeful, to global icon…to IDOL judge! Home-grown superstar @carrieunderwood will join us for Season 8! ✨”  “Carrie Underwood is the first American Idol alum ever to join the judging panel. Her global superstar status as the most successful Idol winner to date makes her a perfect fit for the show,” said Megan Wolflick, Idol showrunner and executive producer. The new season of American Idol will kick off in the spring of 2025. (Billboard)

