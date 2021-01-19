Home » R&B News » Cassie Opens Up About Second Pregnancy

Cassie Opens Up About Second Pregnancy

Posted on

Cassie has opened up about her “unexpected” second pregnancy. She told Babe Hatch, “I had a four- or five-month window between the two pregnancies where I remember drinking wine and then back to being pregnant. Before COVID, I was casually talking to my doctor about birth control, but once the stay-at-home order went into effect, I was lax about going to the doctor because I didn’t want to go out of the house unless necessary. Of course, I had no idea how fertile you are after having a baby, so I delayed. And, here we are, seven months later!”

She continued, “It was totally unexpected, but we’re so excited! I love that Frankie’s going to have a sibling super close in age. Plus, we’re home so much now anyway, and my entire house is all ‘baby,’ so in that sense, the timing is ideal.”

She added, “But after this. I need my body back for a minute before even considering another.”

Related Articles

Justin Timberlake Opens Up About Son Phineas
Ice-T Jokes About Going From Robbing Banks To Playing a Cop
Rihanna Teams Up With Lorna Simpson For Essence Cover
Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Kidnapping
Fans Have Dating Theories About Kim Kardashian West
‘Wonder Woman’ Slumps in Second Week Out