Cassie Opens Up About Second Pregnancy

Cassie has opened up about her “unexpected” second pregnancy. She told Babe Hatch, “I had a four- or five-month window between the two pregnancies where I remember drinking wine and then back to being pregnant. Before COVID, I was casually talking to my doctor about birth control, but once the stay-at-home order went into effect, I was lax about going to the doctor because I didn’t want to go out of the house unless necessary. Of course, I had no idea how fertile you are after having a baby, so I delayed. And, here we are, seven months later!”

She continued, “It was totally unexpected, but we’re so excited! I love that Frankie’s going to have a sibling super close in age. Plus, we’re home so much now anyway, and my entire house is all ‘baby,’ so in that sense, the timing is ideal.”

She added, “But after this. I need my body back for a minute before even considering another.”