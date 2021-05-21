Cassie Speaks On Leaving Bad Boy Records

Cassie has opened up about parting ways with Bad Boy Records.

During an appearance on Ciara's Apple Music show Level Up Radio, the R&B singer said, "I left Bad Boy. I was able to get out of my deal. So now I’m independent. So that’s just very different from the start."

She continued, "It’s so different. And I mean, even now I’m just in a different place in my life. It’s the place to be, just to own your stuff and just… You could do whatever you want. You could wake up tomorrow and be like, ‘Okay, I want to record four records. And then put them out and it’s mine. And what you going to say?'"

Cassie released her self-titled debut album in 2006.

Her former longtime boyfriend, Diddy, is the CEO of Bad Boy.