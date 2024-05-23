Cassie Ventura Speaks Out Following Diddy Assault Video

Getty Images

Cassie Ventura issued a statement on Instagram Thursday, in response to CNN airing a video capturing Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting her in 2016. Cassie thanked everyone who has shown her love and support, never mentioning Combs by name. “The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue,” Cassie wrote. “It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in. This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love Always, Cassie.” (Billboard)