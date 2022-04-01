Celebration Of Life Ceremony Held For Traci Braxton

Getty Images

A celebration of life was held for Traci Braxton yesterday (March 31st). Braxton last month after a yearlong battle with esophageal cancer. According to The Shaderoom, in the live streamed service, Traci's husband Kevin Surratt Sr. and son Kevin Surratt Jr. remembeed the singer and reality star.

Kevin Sr. said, “She was a free spirit. She was my hummingbird. I don’t know if ya’ll ever saw Traci’s back. She had five hummingbirds on her back, tattooed. And they all represented her sisters. That was just her heart.” Kevin added that Traci had a giving soul and he said that he misses her so much and that he has been feeling lonely.

Kevin Jr., who called his mom his best friend, recalled when he found out she was sick, saying that she told him, “I’m going to beat this.” Kevin said that at the end of her life, he told her, “Mom, you already won. You don’t need to fight anymore. It’s okay.” Kevin Jr. said that he felt like Traci was trying to hold on for him, his father, and her grandson Kevin III, but he made it clear that it was hard to see her in that condition.

During the ceremony, Traci received a proclamation declaring March 31st, Traci Renee Braxton-Surratt Day in Prince George’s County, Maryland.