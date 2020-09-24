Celebrities React To Breonna Taylor Indictment

PRPhotos.com

Celebrities took to social media to react to the Breonna Taylor case indictment. According to USA Today, yesterday (September 23rd), officer Brett Hankinson was indicted on three counts of 1st degree of “wanton endangerment” for the firing of his weapong and the danger he put Taylor's neighbors in. But the grand jury determined that none of the three officers who killed Breonna Taylor should actually be charged in her death. Additionally, reports say that Hankison has already been booked and released on the charges after posting his $15,000 bail.

LeBron James tweeted, “I’ve been lost for words today! I’m devastated, hurt, sad, mad! We want Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbors apartment walls and not her beautiful life. Was I surprised at the verdict. Absolutely not but damnit I was & still am hurt and heavy hearted!” He added, “The most DISRESPECTED person on earth is THE BLACK WOMAN! I promise you I’ll do my best to change this as much as I can and even more!! LOVE to you QUEENS all over this country and beyond! PrincessPrincessPrincessRed heartRed heartRed heartRed heartRed heartRed heartRed heartRed heartRed heart.”

Colin Kaepernick tweeted, “The white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor’s life from us must be abolished for the safety and well being of our people.#BreonnaTaylor #SayHerName #AbolishThePolice.”

More celebrity reactions:

Alicia Keys: “This is is a PRIME example of Rotten to the CORE!!! UnJust!!!! Disrespectful and BLATANT DISREGARD!!!! Infuriated!!!!!!!”

Viola Davis: “Bulls— decision!!! BLACK LIVES MATTER!!! Cannot be said enough times.”

Kerry Washington: “Daniel Cameron is on Donald Trump’s short list as replacement of #RGB on the Supreme Court. The same man who decided to not charge the officers responsible for killing #BreonnaTaylor. Vote.”

Common: “To be a Negro in this country and to be relatively conscious is to be in a state of rage almost all of the time.” James Baldwin. #BreonnaTaylor.”

Erica Campbell: “You deserved so much more #breonnataylor 💔💔 you were murdered , there should be justice for you.😭💔 I’m angry I’m sad I wish I had more to say.. man… [email protected] and tired of this. THE LAW MUST CHANGE TO PROTECT ALL AMERICAN CITIZENS!!!!!”

Porsha Williams: “You deserved so much more #BreonnaTaylor ! I am praying for your mother Tamika and the rest of your family today. As hard as this verdict is for us to digest, I can’t imagine how she must feel. Shame on America’s racist justice system. Will I be next?? This has to change ! #NoJusticeNoPeace 💔🙏🏾.”

Tina Lawson: “My heart is broken !! The most time this person can get is 5 years !! And only one Of them ??? This is a travesty of justice along with the fact that it took so damn long And FOR THIS!!!!!!!!! So sorry to Tamika Palmer and Tamika Mallory Both of them have fought tirelessly for justice ! There has to be a change people there has to be a change😓😓Justice For Breonna #sayhername!!”

Clip 1 Judge Annie O’ Connell announces charges against Officer Brett Hankinson : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/09_sep/Clip1OfficerBrettHankinsonIndictedForBreonnaTaylorDeath.mp3

Clip 2 Judge Annie O’ Connell announces charges against Officer Brett Hankinson : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/09_sep/Clip2OfficerBrettHankinsonIndictedForBreonnaTaylorDeath.mp3