Celebrities React To Charges Against Cops In George Floyd Murder

Celebrities took to social media to react to the news that all four former Minneapolis cops have been charged in the murder of George Floyd. Derek Chauvin, the ex-cop that actually kneeled on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes, is now being charged with second degree murder. Ex-officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane will all be charged with aiding and abetting second degree murder.

Beyonce took to social media and said, "The world came together for George Floyd. We know there is a long road ahead. Let's remain aligned and focused in our real fight for justice."

Kevin Hart wrote, "This is an amazing display of justice….This is a step in the right direction. We still have a lot of work to do tho….Our voices are strong when we use them together. Let’s continue to push & fight to end racism people….our world will be a much better world without hate in it. Let’s remove it damn it. Enough is enough."

Prior to the news being announced, Drake wrote"…pivotal moment in history is upon us and I am praying for harsh JUSTICE…can't say I'm not nervous though." After the charges were announced, Drake posted a screenshot of himself watching CNN, and captioned it with exclamation points.

More celebrity reactions:

Trey Songz: "Never let them tell you how to use your voice. Your voice brings about change. This is why we march. Don’t let them convince you that You didn’t make this happen!"

Deon Cole: "feeling like We are now on the road to change, it’s still gonna be a struggle tho so don’t get comfortable. “one day to day one” is coming. #justakidfromthechi #blacklivesmatter #onedaytodayone."

Ava Duvernay: "Be clear. This happened because folks took to the streets. Because of protest, @GovTimWalz had Attorney General Keith Ellison take over the prosecution. Now these officers are finally charged with aiding/abetting a murder."