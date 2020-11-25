Celebrities React To Grammy Nominations

PRPhotos.com

The nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards were announced yesterday (November 24th) and a lot of people had a lot ot say. Teyana Taylor — who was snubbed this year, pointed out the fact that no female artists were nominated for Best R&B Album this year. She tweeted, “Y’all was better off just saying best MALE R&B ALBUM cause all I see is d*ck in this category.”

R&B stars Summer Walker and Kehlani were also snubbed in the R&B categories. One R&B star that wasn't snubbed is Jhene Aiko, who is nominated for three awards, including album of the year for Chilombo. She tweeted, “woah! thank you @RecordingAcad #CHILOMBO.”

Her boyfriend, rapper Big Sean tweeted “Congrats to you baby! Well deserved! @jheneaiko” and Jhene also congratulated him for his nomination for best rap performance category for “Deep Reverence” with the late Nipsey Hussle.

Tory Lanez also took to Twitter to complain about being snubbed as well, saying “Chixtape 5 should have been nominated for a Grammy.”

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber also took to social media to air his grievances out about his album Changes scoring four Grammy nods but in the pop category. He tweeted, “To the Grammys. I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry. I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said, I set out to make an R&B album. ‘Changes’ was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album, which is very strange to me.”

He added, “I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound. For this not to be put into that category feels weird, considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style, all the way down to the hip-hop drums that were chosen, it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B album!”

Megan Thee Stallion also took to Instagram to react to her four Grammy nods, telling fans, “HOTTIES WE GOT 4 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS 🔥🔥🔥🔥Hotties head to my Twitter to celebrate with me!!!!”