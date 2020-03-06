Celebrities React To The Execution Of Alabama Death Row Inmate Nathaniel Woods

PRPhotos.com

Celebrities took to scoial media to react to the execution of Alabama death row inmate Nathanial Woods. Woods was pronounced dead last night (March 5th) at 9:01 pm CST. His life was taken by legal injection. The U.S. Supreme Court issued a temporary stay on his execution but decided to ultimately lift it. In 2005, Woods was convicted as an accomplice of the 2004 murders of three Birmingham officers. Woods and a man named Kerry Spencer visited an alleged drug house in Alabama and prosecutors acknowleged that it was Spencer and not Woods who shot the cops but Woods was sentenced to death by a judge despite two jurors being opposed to the penalty. Alabama is the only state that allows executions without a unanimous decision from jurors.

Spencer said in a phone interview, “Nate is absolutely innocent. That man didn't know I was going to shoot anybody just like I didn't know I was going to shoot anybody that day, period.”

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian took to social media after the news of Woods' death was announced. Minutes before his death, she tweeted, “The court has lifted the temporary stay of execution for #NathanielWoods. The governor will NOT save his life.” She added, “Nate will die for a crime another man confessed to and says Nate had nothing to do with. My heart and prayers are with Nate and his family and all the advocates who worked tirelessly to save his life.” After it was announced he was dead, she tweeted, “RIP Nathaniel Woods 🕊.”

Roland Martin tweeted, “WTF?! How in the hell does the state of Alabama execute a man for killing three Birmingham cops who did not kill them? The killing of #NathanielWoods tonight is a travesty. Shame on @GovernorKayIvey for allowing this to happen.'

Loni Love tweeted, “Loni Love Justice was not served .. RIP #NathanielWoods.”

Tariq Nasheed tweeted, “This #NathanielWoods lynching was yet another message to Black people that there is a race war against you, you have NO RIGHTS, the Constitution means NOTHING to the white supremacists, and the 'I'm white & I say so' rule is the law of the land. He added, “ALL Black people should be very clear…..As long as we live in a system of white supremacy…At any given moment..For any reason… YOU could be the next #NathanielWoods.”