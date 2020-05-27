‘Central Park Karen’ Loses Her Job And Her Dog After Calling The Cops On A Black Man

Central Park Karen has officially lost her job and her dog! Amy Cooper, who has been dubbed "Central Park Karen" went viral after she told Christian Cooper, a black man, that she would call the cops on him after he asked her to put a leash on her dog. Meanwhile, there are signs everywhere that says that dogs must be leashed at all times in the NYC park.
After going viral, Amy apologized, saying, “I’m not a racist. I did not mean to harm that man in any way. I think I was just scared. When you’re alone in the Ramble, you don’t know what’s happening. It’s not excusable, it’s not defensible.” She added that since the video was posted her “entire life is being destroyed right now.”
Amy has been placed on administrative leave from her job and her dog is back with the adoption agency that she got him from.