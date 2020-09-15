Chadwick Boseman Laid To Rest In South Carolina

PRPhotos.com

Chadwick Boseman was laid to rest in his hometown of South Carolina six days after he passed. According to People, the Black Panther star was buried on September 3rd at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina.

According to Boseman's death certificate, his cause of death is listed as multiple organ failure, with the underlying cause listed as colon cancer.

Meanwhile, the actor's hometown honored him with a screening of Black Panther and a memorial that was held at an outdoor amphitheater. James Brown's daughter Deanna Brown-Thomas spoke at the event, referring to Boseman as "the epitome of black excellence." Boseman played James Brown in his 2014 film Get On Up.

Anderson mayor Terence Roberts said about Boseman, “You know, he was always reading and always trying to get better. So from a work ethic point of view, it just doesn’t happen overnight. He showed us that we’ve got to hone our skills and just persevere.”

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for the Anderson mayor’s office told TMZ the town is already working on a permanent memorial to honor Boseman.

Boseman died on August 28th. He was 43-years-old.