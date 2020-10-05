Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Reveals Their Last Conversation

PRPhotos.com

Chadwick Boseman's brother Derrick has opened up about his last conversation with his brother before he passed of colon cancer last month. Derrick, a pastor from Murfreesboro, Tennessee told The New York Times, said that Chadwick told him, “Man, I'm in the fourth quarter, and I need you to get me out of the game.” Derrick continued, “When he told me that, I changed my prayer from, 'God heal him, God save him,' to 'God, let your will be done.' And the next day he passed away.”

He added that during their family prayer calls, Boseman would always say “Hallelujah,” adding, “He never stopped saying it.”

Meanwhile, Boseman’s other brother Kevin spoke of Chadwick's early days as an actor and his work ethic despite their parents’ initial doubts. Kevin said, “A lot of people think making it means becoming an A-list movie star. I didn't force that. I just knew that if Chad wanted to work in the arts, he would find a way and take care of himself.”

Chadwick was 43.