Chadwick Boseman’s Character T’Challa Won’t Be Recast For Black Panther

Sources connected to Disney has revealed what the plans are for Chadwick Boseman's character King T'Challa in Black Panther. According to OK!, sources say that Disney say that the studio will not recast King T' Challa.

The source said, “There is no question that no one else will play that role. King T’Challa will always be Chadwick’s role. The idea of looking for another actor to wear that crown will not be happening. It would just feel disrespectful and wrong. This will change everything about the sequel, which has been announced by Disney. Black Panther 2 is in the very early stages of development, but since production had not yet begun big changes will be made to the story and the script.”

Meanwhile, Chadwick will be laid to rest in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina. The Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements for the private funeral ceremony.