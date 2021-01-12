Chadwick Boseman’s Widow Accepts Actors Tribute At The Gotham Awards

PRPhotos.com

Chadwick Boseman's widow Simone Ledward Boseman accepted the Actors Tribute on her husband's behalf last night (January 11th) at the 30th annual IFP Gotham Awards. According to People, Simone said, She said “It is my honor to receive this award on behalf of my husband. An acknowledgment of not only his profound work but of his impact on this industry and this world. Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us.”

She also talked about how her husband made a practice of telling the truth. She said, “He is the most honest person I’d ever met. He actively searched for it, in himself, those around him and the moment. The truth can be a very easy thing for the self to avoid. But if one does not live in truth, then it’s impossible to live life.”

She continued, “So it became how he lived his life, day in and day out. Imperfect but determined. He was blessed to live many lives within his concentrated one. He developed his understanding of what it meant to be the one, the none and the all. ‘A vessel to be poured into and out of,’ he’d said.”

She added, “He harnessed the power of letting go, and letting God’s love shine through. He realized that when one is able to recognize that when their strength does not come from themself, they rarely mess up. That’s what he was doing when he was acting. Modeling for us a path to true fulfillment. May we not let his conviction be in vain. May our spirits be fertile soil for God’s wisdom to fall upon. So thank you. Praise God.”

Boseman died in August at the age of 43 after a four year struggle with colon cancer.