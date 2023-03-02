Chaka Khan Speaks On ‘Greatest Singer’ List: ‘Rolling Stone Needs Hearing Aids

Getty Images

During a recent interview with The Originals podcast, Chaka Khan spoke on Rolling Stone's list of 200 Greatest Singers Ever. Chaka specifically spoke on the placement of Adele, Mary J Blige and Mariah Carey. Chaka came in at number 29.

She said about the list, “I didn’t even know what the hell you were talking about, so obviously this don’t mean a great deal to me. These people don’t quantify or validate me in any way.”

When it was revealed Adele ranked #22, Chaka replied, “Okay, I quit.” When she learned about Mariah Carey getting the number five spot, she said, “That must be payola or some sh*t like that."

When she learned that Mary J. Blige came in at number 25, she said, “They are blind as a motherf*cking bat! They need hearing aids…These must be the children of Helen Keller."

Later on during the interview, Chaka revealed that she thought Mary's vocals on the remake of her hit "Sweet Thing" was flat.