Chaka Khan & Stephanie Mills Go Head To Head In VERZUZ Battle

Getty Images

Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills performed all of their classic hits last night during their highly anticipated VERZUZ battle. Chaka performed iconic songs like "Sweet Thing," "Tell Me Something Good," "Love You all My Lifetime," "A Night in Tunisia," and more.

Stephanie performed hits like "Something in the Way," "Feel the Fire," "I Feel Good All Over" and "Home."

Stephanie and Chaka ended their performance with a rendition of Chaka's "I'm Every Woman."

The next VERZUZ will be Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia on December 2nd.

VERZUZ Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills perform “I’m Every Woman” : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/11_nov/Chaka_Stephanie_ImEveryWoman.mp3

VERZUZ Chaka Khan performs “Sweet Thing” with her daughter : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/11_nov/VERZUZ_Chaka_SweetThing.mp3

VERZUZ Chaka Khan walks offstage early : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2021/11_nov/VERZUZ_ChakaWalksOffStage.mp3