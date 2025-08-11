Chance The Rapper Announces 2025 ‘And We Back Tour’ Dates

On Monday (August 11), Chance the Rapper announced the details of his upcoming 15-date North American tour. Dubbed the And We Back Tour, the jaunt will be in support of his new album, Star Line, which is set to drop on Friday (August 15). “How about a quick tour for my closest fans?” Chance wrote in the caption of his announcement. The run of shows launches in Houston on September 26 and concludes in Los Angeles on October 20, and will hit major cities including Atlanta, New York, and his hometown of Chicago along the way. Star Line is Chance’s first new album in six years, and is produced with DexLvL. According to a press release, the project is influenced by Chance’s recent global travels, and it “blends hip-hop, soul and experimental sounds with lyrical meditations on identity, resilience and legacy,” while reflecting his “deep, unshakable connection to Chicago and to Black culture across the diaspora.” Ticket pre-sale signup is ongoing on chancestuff.com. (Billboard)