Chance The Rapper Announces Release Date For His Long-Awaited New Album, ‘Star Line’

On Thursday (July 31), Chance The Rapper announced that his long-awaited sophomore album, Star Line, is finally set for release on August 15. The new project from the Grammy-winning hip-hop star is now available for pre-order on CD and digital at chancestuff.com, which also offers related merchandise like Star Line t-shirts and hoodies. Inspired by Chance’s artistic and spiritual journeys to places like Ghana and Jamaica, the album – co-created with producer DexLvL and featuring cover art by longtime collaborator Brandon Breaux – blends hip-hop, soul, and experimental sounds while exploring themes of identity, resilience, and legacy. Following the recent release of the album’s lead single, “Tree,” featuring Lil Wayne and Smino, Star Line will also include the track “Space and Time,” which Chance previewed on the season finale of The Voice back in May. The album also becomes the first NFC-enabled CD eligible for Billboard charts, which unlocks exclusive content for fans. (Rolling Stone)