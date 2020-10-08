Home » R&B News » Chance The Rapper, Chloe X Halle And Demi Lovato To Perform At ‘Unmute Your Voice’

Chance The Rapper, Chloe X Halle And Demi Lovato To Perform At 'Unmute Your Voice'

Chance The Rapper, Demi Lovato, Chloe X Halle, Saint JHN, Brett Young and Ava Max will all perform at the Pepsi Unmute Your Voice concert presented by Rock The Vote. 

The concert will stream Thursday, October 8th and Friday, October 9th at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Triller. 

Several performers tweeted their enthusiasm on Wednesday (October 7th).  Demi Lovato wrote, " “I’m joining @triller & @pepsi for their #PepsiUnmuteYourVoice concert This election is SO important me to so get registered to vote with @RockTheVote and join me on 10/9 at 8pm EST on #Triller!!”

 

