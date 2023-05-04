Chanel Iman Is Expecting Her Third Child

Chanel Iman is reportedly expecting her third child with boyfriend Davon Godchaux, days after finalizing her divorce with NY Giants player Sterling Shephard. Iman posted a photo of herself and Godchaux, along with the caption, “Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one ??" Godchaux commented, “My love my everything! Soon to be mine forever ?????????.”

According to Page Six via The US Sun, the supermodel and Shepard submitted their signed Marital Settlement Agreement on April 19th. By April 28th, a New Jersey judge signed off on the divorce, declaring them single individuals.

Per the outlet, the former couple “voluntarily agreed to settle all collateral issues including … alimony, custody, child support and equitable distribution.”

Both Iman and Shepard reportedly agreed the terms were “fair and equitable.”

They will share joint custody of their daughters, four-year-old Cali Clay and three-year-old Cassie Snow.

Sterling originally filed for divorce in June 2021 after nearly four years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.