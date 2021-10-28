Chante Moore And Former BET Exec Stephen Hill Engaged

Singer Chante Moore is engaged to former BET Exec Stephen Hill. The two announced the news on Instagram. Earlier this week, on Hill's 60th birthday, Chante posted a photo of them together on a boat, along with the caption, “I couldn’t think of a better way to say~ what love, peace and joy I feel~ because of you @stephengranthill."

She added, “There are mountains, valleys and hidden coves, full of treasures I’ve never seen before … that are pouring out of your heart! Thank you for showering me with more than I ever expected!! Happy Birthday and I love you! Who knew 30 years ago~ through many chance meetings… we would end up H E R E!?!? 🥰 But, here we are…. WE will enjoy OUR gift of the ‘PRESENT!’ 💜💞💜”

Hill posted a photo, along with the caption, “This has been my best year ever and the continuation of that best is just beginning. Selebrating [sic] a solar spin today and am brand new. After 21,915 days…this ol’ heart is skipping the right beats on the regular. May you, right now, at whatever age you are, feel as strong, vibrant and in love as I am right now…at 60. Best birthday ever. I love you. #RightOneSavedMyLife."

He later shared a video with Moore, along with the caption, “A lil’ loopin with my fiancé [sic].”