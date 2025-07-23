Home » R&B News » Chappell Roan Is Hinting That Her New Single, “The Subway,” Will Arrive Next Week

Chappell Roan‘s long-awaited new single, “The Subway,” seems poised for release next week. Ads featuring the singer have popped up around New York City, along with a cryptic message, “Going through a break up? Get Bangs!” Roan appears in the promo shots sporting bangs, with a rat and cigarette in her hair, along with a bread clip that reads, “Best Before August 1,” which hints at a potential release date for the new track. Fans are speculating that a studio version of “The Subway” is finally set to drop, after Roan had previously performed the song at a series of major festivals throughout the summer of 2024, including its live debut at Governors Ball in New York. Roan was also seen shooting a music video around New York City earlier this month. (Rolling Stone)