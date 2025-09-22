Chappell Roan Joined By Heart’s Nancy Wilson For Performance Of “Barracuda” In New York

During her show on Sunday night (September 21) at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York, Chappell Roan surprised fans by bringing out Heart’s Nancy Wilson for a duet of the classic track, “Barracuda.” Covering Heart’s 1977 hit single has been a staple in Roan’s recent live sets, with a fan shot video capturing this special collaboration that featured Wilson on guitar alongside Roan, who danced throughout the performance. Back in December, Roan revealed that “Barracuda” was her most-listened-to song of 2024, while her Spotify Wrapped results featured Heart at Number Three in her top five artists of the year. During an appearance on Ann Wilson’s After Dinner Thinks podcast in May, Roan revealed that, “Nothing has ever made me feel as powerful as when I sang ‘Barracuda’ on stage at Austin City Limits.” In her introduction that day, Roan called “Barracuda” her “favorite song,” while thinking during the performance, “Actually, this is the coolest song ever, and I feel like a real rockstar.” (NME)