Charles Barkley Dragged For Comments On Breonna Taylor Case

Charles Barkley was dragged on social media for comments he made about the Breonna Taylor case during NBA on TNT. Barkley said that Breonna's murder at the hands of police was different than the killings of George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery.

He explained, "It's just bad the young lady lost her life, but we do have to take into account that her boyfriend did shoot at the cops and shot a cop. So, like I said, even though I'm really sorry she lost her life, I don't think we can just put this in the same situation as George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery."

Shaquille O' Neal agreed, saying, "I have to agree with Charles, this one is sort of lumped in. You have to get a warrant signed and some states do allow no-knock warrants. And everyone was asking for murder charges. When you talk about murder, you have to show intent. A homicide occurred and we're sorry a homicide occurred. When you have a warrant signed by the judge, you are doing your job, and I would imagine that you would fire back."

Barkley aso revealed that he disagree with calls to abolish and defund the police, saying, "I hear these fools on TV talk about 'defund the police,' we need police reform and prison reform and things like that because you know who ain't gonna defund the cops, white neighborhoods and rich neighborhoods.So that notion that they keep saying that, I'm like wait a minute who are Black people supposed to call? Ghostbusters? We need police reform."