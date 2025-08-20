Home » R&B News » Charley Crockett Defends Beyoncé, Takes Shots At Morgan Wallen And Gavin Adcock In Heated Post

Charley Crockett defended Beyoncé and her Grammy-winning country-inspired album, Cowboy Carter, in a fiery Instagram post on Tuesday (August 19). “Hey country folks. @beyonce ain’t the source of your discontent. It was 25 years of bro country,” Crocket wrote, while also seemingly taking aim at Morgan Wallen by adding, “#1 country artist on earth listen’s to nothing but rap. Openly says he doesn’t really know any country music. Gotta respect his honesty.” Crockett went on to write: “The machine points to a black woman who’s making a statement about marginalized people being removed from the conversation altogether, and somehow we all act like the entire pop industry didn’t just ambush roots music. These “country boys” been *singing* over trap beats for years. So what’s different now? Authenticity.” His post sparked support from peers like Kaitlin Butts and Chris Housman, while also receiving a sharp rebuttal from Gavin Adcock, who publicly criticized Beyoncé during a recent performance, and called Crockett “Dipsh*t of the week” in an Instagram Story in response to the post. (Billboard)