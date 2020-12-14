Charley Pride Dead At 86 From Covid-19

County Music Hall of Fame member, Charley Pride died on Saturday morning (Dec. 12) in Dallas, Texas from Covid-19. A post on his Facebook page announcing his death stated: “He was admitted to the hospital in late November with Covid-19 type symptoms and despite the incredible efforts, skill, and care of his medical team over the past several weeks, he was unable to overcome the virus.” Also added to the post: “Charley felt blessed to have such wonderful fans all over the world. And he would want his fans to take this virus very seriously.”

He charted 67 songs and 29 of them were #1’s. He earned CMA’s Entertainer of the Year in 1971 and was twice named Male Vocalist of the Year.

The Opry star gave his last public performance on the CMA Awards on November 11, he sang his cross-over hit, “Kiss An Angel Good Morning.” That night he also received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Charley Pride was 86.

TL;DR:

