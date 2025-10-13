Charli XCX Makes Surprise Appearance As “Sally” During Role Model’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performance

Role Model made his Saturday Night Live debut on October 11, performing two songs from his deluxe album, Kansas Anymore, including his hit “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay chart. During the rousing performance of “Sally,” Charli XCX made a surprise cameo as the song’s title character when the singer asked, “Where’s my Sally tonight?” The Grammy-winning pop superstar shocked fans by joining Role Model on stage, with Charli doing a playful dance while wearing a black leather skirt, dark sunglasses, and a “Max’s Kansas City” T-shirt. before blowing him a kiss as she exited the stage. In previous live performances of his breakout hit, Role Model has been joined by famous “Sallys” like Natalie Portman, Olivia Rodrigo, Hilary Duff, Reneé Rapp, Kate Hudson, and Troye Sivan, who toured with Charli in 2024 on their co-headlining Sweat Tour. (Billboard)