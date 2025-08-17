Charli XCX Says Goodbye To ‘Brat’ Era After Final Tour Stop, While Teasing Her Upcoming Film, ‘The Moment’

During her final headlining stop on her Brat World Tour in South Korea on Friday night (August 15), Charli XCX said goodbye to that era, while also teasing her next career move. Charli shared an Instagram post featuring a message reading, “Please don’t let it be over,” on a large video screen behind her during the performance. She also shared a short teaser clip featuring a film slate from her upcoming A24 project, The Moment, a film based upon her original movie concept. The Grammy-winning 33-year-old pop star has a slew of upcoming films in the works, in addition to The Moment. Charli is starring in and producing an upcoming film from acclaimed Japanese horror director Takashi Miike (Yakuza Apocalypse), alongside roles in the upcoming erotic thriller I Want Your Sex, featuring Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman; the satirical drama Sacrifice, with Chris Evans and Anya Taylor-Joy; and the fantasy film 100 Nights of Hero. (Billboard)