Charli XCX Shares It Girl-Filled Music Video For “360”

Getty Images

Pop superstar Charli XCX brought in many of her A-list friends to guest star in her new music video for her current single, “360.” The track is the fourth song lifted from Charli’s highly anticipated new album, Brat, which is due out on June 7. The Aidan Zamiri-directed video for “360” features a stylish menagerie of contemporary pop culture It Girls, including Chloë Sevigny, Julia Fox, Gabriette, Rachel Sennott, Chloe Cherry, Hari Neff, Emma Chamberlain, Quen Blackwell, Alex Consani, and many more. They all join Charli in a comical quest to find the newest Hot Girl of the moment, “or else our kind will cease to exist…forever,” jokes Cherry at the start of the clip. Once a new girl is chosen, Charli is finally able to share her pulsating new banger and everyone gets into fashionable trouble together. (W Magazine)