Home » R&B News » Charli XCX Shares It Girl-Filled Music Video For “360”

Charli XCX Shares It Girl-Filled Music Video For “360”

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

Pop superstar Charli XCX brought in many of her A-list friends to guest star in her new music video for her current single, “360.” The track is the fourth song lifted from Charli’s highly anticipated new album, Brat, which is due out on June 7. The Aidan Zamiri-directed video for “360” features a stylish menagerie of contemporary pop culture It Girls, including Chloë Sevigny, Julia Fox, Gabriette, Rachel Sennott, Chloe Cherry, Hari Neff, Emma Chamberlain, Quen Blackwell, Alex Consani, and many more. They all join Charli in a comical quest to find the newest Hot Girl of the moment, “or else our kind will cease to exist…forever,” jokes Cherry at the start of the clip. Once a new girl is chosen, Charli is finally able to share her pulsating new banger and everyone gets into fashionable trouble together. (W Magazine)

Related Articles

Katy Perry’s “Roar” Music Video Reaches 4 Billion Streams On YouTube
Lady Gaga Shares Trailer For ‘Chromatica Ball’ Concert Film Airing On HBO
Macklemore Shares “Hind’s Hall” Track In Support Of Pro-Palestine Protestors And Gaza Ceasefire
Camila Cabello Shares Release Date And Details For Her New Album
Mary J. Blige Might Be Retiring From Music In ‘5 Or 6 Years’
Maura Tierney’s Neighbor Posts Profane Note Over Her Loud Music