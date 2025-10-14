Charli XCX’s New Movie, ‘The Moment,’ Is “Realest Depiction Of The Music Industry” She’s Ever Seen

In a new Vanity Fair cover story, Charli XCX discussed her upcoming film, The Moment, which she described as a “2024 period piece” and “the realest depiction of the music industry that I’ve ever seen.” The movie, which is “based on an original idea” by Charli, explores an alternate reality of her career during the Brat era, imagining how things might have unfolded had she made different choices. It follows a rising pop star navigating fame and industry pressures ahead of her arena tour debut, but Charli explicitly says the project is “not a tour documentary or a concert film in any way.” The film is directed and co-written by Aidan Zamiri, with Charli set to star alongside a star-studded cast featuring Alexander Skarsgård, Rachel Sennott, Kylie Jenner, Rosanna Arquette, and more. While the film doesn’t have a specific release date, it is set to arrive sometime in 2026, and features music by Charli’s frequent collaborator, A.G. Cook. (Rolling Stone)