Charlie Colin, Founding Member Of Train, Is Dead At Age 58

Getty Images

Charlie Colin, founding member and bassist in the pop rock band Train, has died at the age of 58. Colin died after apparently slipping and falling in the shower of a friend’s home that he was housesitting at in Brussels, Belgium. Colin helped form Train in San Francisco in 1993, and the bass player was featured on the band’s celebrated early recordings like their 1998 self-titled debut record that featured the Top 20 hit, “Meet Virginia,” as well as the group’s triple-platinum follow-up album, Drops Of Jupiter, which featured the Grammy-winning title track.

Colin left Train in 2003 due to his substance abuse issues. His mother revealed that her son had moved to Brussels to teach a music masterclass at a conservatory, and was working on new music for a film at the time of his death. (Billboard)