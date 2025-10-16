Charlie Puth And Wife Brooke Reveal They’re Expecting Their First Baby In His New Music Video

Charlie Puth and his wife Brooke revealed that they are expecting their first baby in the singer’s new music video for his song, “Changes.” The track is the lead single on Puth’s forthcoming album, Whatever’s Clever!, which is due out March 6 via Atlantic Records. In the video, Brooke, wearing a red sweater, cradles her baby bump as Puth tenderly places his hands over hers, sharing an intimate moment that mirrors the personal themes of the song. A press release for the video says the clip “reflects on ‘Changes’ both personal and professional with a sweet cameo from his real life wife Brooke Sansone.” Ahead of the music video’s release, Puth hinted at the baby announcement with a post on Instagram, writing in the caption: “This is the song I wanted you to hear first because it’s a perfect way to bring all of you into the most beautiful, colorful part of my life, which happens to be right now. You will soon know why…” (Billboard)