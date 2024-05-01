Cher Says She Dates Younger Men Because The Older Ones Are Dead

© 2024 Getty Images

During an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, Cher opened up about her dating history and her preference for younger men. “I’m really shy when I’m not working and kind of shy around men,” the 77-year-old pop icon explained. “And the reason I go out with young men is because men my age or older — well, now they’re all dead — but before they just never, they were always terrified to approach me.” She joked that younger men are “a bit bolder” and were “raised by women like me.” She also discussed her current partner, A.E. Edwards, 38, and how he introduced her to Tupac’s music, which has since become her some of her favorite. “I was so taken aback by the depth of the words,” she said.